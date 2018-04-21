Oh Those Embarrassing Moments: Atlantic Council's Ben Nimmo Outs 'Russian Bot' That Turns Out To Simply Be A UK Citizen Tired Of UK Government Warmongering

Due to Ben Nimmo and The Atlantic Council's allegations, on Friday April 20th, 2018 the owner of the account Ian56 decided to reveal himself to Sky News UK and revealed that not only is he NOT a Russian bot, but instead he is actually a concerned UK citizen who is upset with the war crimes of his own government and the murderous global elitists within it.

Note the ridiculous colorful graph in the retweet below. These types of colorful, meaningless, undecipherable graphics are constantly used by DFR Labs to paint a picture of supposed Russian troll activity. The account he retweets is very likely simply another newly created DFR Labs account. Doing such is a common and obvious psyop technique. I will provide other examples of these ridiculous colorful meaningless graphs at the conclusion of this post. It is my opinion that the Russian 'trolls' Ben Nimmo and the Atlantic Council refer to are, in actuality, simply concerned citizens of mainly western countries expressing their opinions and dissatisfaction regarding western imperialism and the crimes of the global elite, as well as their acolytes in top tier positions within government and corrupted mainstream media, these 'Russian trolls' are actually well-intentioned western citizens such as Ian56.

A quick look at the Twitter feed of Ben Nimmo and The Atlantic Council's DFR provides screenshots highlighting the dates and times that Ben Nimmo was focused on the account Ian56.

For the past few months, Ben Nimmo, the head of the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Labs has had his eye on one Twitter account in particular and he has relentlessly framed that account as being that of an influential "Russian bot" that is linked to the Kremlin. This post will reveal that the Atlantic Council's Ben Nimmo has displayed utter incompetency and a shameful display of research (or lack thereof), considering his position as head of DFR Lab, and considering the large amount of money that the Atlantic Council receives and spends on supposedly 'countering' disinfo (to be read as acting as "Thought Police") for the global elitist establishment.

Note in the interview above that both Sky News TV presenters first try to frame up the 'Russian bot narrative' for the public audience for the first 3 minutes and then, when questioning Ian, they attempt to discredit him through his past posts that are not related to the issue at hand. Note they also state that Ian has been "identified by the government". This statement in particular should be of serious concern to all British citizens as it implies that the Atlantic Council is acting on behalf of the UK government to identify UK citizens that do not adhere to the 'official' government line on matters related to foreign policy and global warmongering that benefits a select few elitists within the power structure. Thus, freedom of speech is in very serious danger of being cut off if official government affiliated organizations such as the Atlantic Council are allowed to "police thought" on the Internet and go after (dox) or shut down (via Twitter/Facebook/You Tube) concerned UK citizens that question 'official' government narratives that are clearly dubious and nefarious in nature. Up is down and down is up these days as people like Ian are castigated and censored while terrorists still have all their social media sites up and running. The terrorists are being given a free pass by western governments and the Atlantic Council. If one takes a look at the Atlantic Councils DFR Labs Twitter feed they will see that there is never any mention of any terrorists in Syria these days. They have simply forgotten about them. This could only be intentional omission. This is the Atlantic Council after all. What happened to the terrorists?

What we are seeing is Big Brother watching in the real world. Up is down and down is up. This is what George Orwell warned of in his classic dystopian novel "1984". The enemy has been switched from EastAsia to Eurasia without the public realizing it. Four years of anti-Russia propaganda will do that to ya. Metaphorically, Ian is Winston Smith from the novel while The Atlantic Council and Ben Nimmo are the deceptive "Thought Police" holding the keys to Room 101 which is controlled by the British government. Ian is all of us who are concerned about what the soulless, corrupt, murderous top tier people in government are doing with our tax money. If Ian is raked over the coals and silenced by Twitter (which is also colluding with the government) for simply wanting to stop war then we all are in the same undemocratic new fascism boat. We are all in danger of being shut down for speaking truth to power. We all are Ian. And yes Twitter did shut down Ian's account and silence him as all this went down this past week. There is no way to prove why Twitter did such, but it is highly likely that they acted upon information provided by The Atlantic Council and its incompetent employees. Ben Nimmo's tweet shows he celebrated Ian's account being locked. Ian's account is now back up and running, but this occurred only after he revealed who he was to Twitter and Sky News UK. He has a right to privacy and to speak his mind just like all of us do. Who is to say what is allowed? Gatekeepers like Ben Nimmo? I think not.

Who does Ben Nimmo think he is? The arbiter of truth? I think not.

More images from Ian's Twitter account related to how he felt about the Sky News interview:

The Guardian UK is still rolling with the misinformation on Ian and PartisanGirl from Australia at the time of this posting with no corrections made in regards to their publicly presented misinformation.

On April 2nd, 2018 the CarrCenter Harvard in Washington D.C. held a two day Disinfo Symposium that featured Ben Nimmo and a number of his disinfo graphs and associates. Yours truly was even featured on one of the graphs as a Kremlin troll disinfo agent even though I am a USMC veteran and naturalized American citizen originally from the UK. 21st Century Wire was also featured along with my site in the same graph. Patrick Henningsen is an American living in the UK who runs 21st Century Wire and thus, he is also not a Russian bot (whatever a Russian bot is? Note these terms they bandy about have no real solid contextual meaning. They are purposely left ambiguous by them in order to blanket label dissenters to government policies). It just goes to show that anyone can end up on their radar if they simply tell the truth about what is really going on......me, Patrick, Ian, Vanessa Beeley, Eva Bartlett, Piers Robinson, Tim Hayward, Partisan Girl.......the list goes on. My focus has been on exposing terrorists and their supporters in OUR governments. That is what concerns me, and it is definitely of concern to me that Ben Nimmo and his Atlantic Council associates have decided that true patriots like me and Ian and the aforementioned truth revealers are now targets for character assassination by government orgs and their complicit media associates.

Note also Bloomberg and New Yorker anti-Russia propagandist Masha Gessen at podium in image directly above.

Link to CarrCenter@Harvard Twitter account:

Link to Tweet above (with Twitter links to 'official' disinfo outlets mentioned)....

Now lets look at what the Atlantic Council's "Thought Police" are trying to keep off the public radar. This is what they don't want people to know about the White Helmets who are actually terrorists disguised as rescuers.

Huge Cache of White Helmets Exposed Links All In One Massive Volume For Sharing and Red Pilling - Over 400 Images in 22 Files

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd has recently came out and said what many of us have known all along and told the world about the fact the White Helmets are terrorists posing as rescuers of children in Syria. The genie has been let out of the bottle. What the Atlantic Council is participating in is damage control and obfuscation of these unpleasant highly revealing truths.

Link to Roger Waters White Helmets speech from Barcelona. HD version:

Now lets look at the connections between Atlantic Council players that provide propaganda and disseminate info that helps facilitate the White Helmets ruse upon the general public.

Revealing the Links Between Brown Moses, Bellingcat, PropOrNot and the Atlantic Council in Relation to Psy Ops for Syria and Ukraine

Incriminating Video: European Endowment for Democracy Pledges Grant to SMART News Agency (FSA Promoters) in Syria in 2014 - Link also provides extensive evidence that the western supported Free Syrian Army is made up of terrorists groups that are affiliated with al-Nusra Front (al-Qaeda in Syria) and ISIS.

This link exposes some of the lead White Helmet terrorists and their info agents, including Mouaz Moustafa who met with John McCain and introduced him to Syrian jihadists.

Now back to Ben Nimmo and his Tweets.....

As of Saturday April 21st, DFRLab's Twitter account has not made a peep about Ben Nimmo's major mistake made regarding Ian56. No apology has been forthcoming. I guess that one is going to just be swept under the rug.

Now for some more examples of the colorful graphs and misinfo that simply confuse and prove absolutely nothing. Here also are images with some incriminating material that clearly shows that The Atlantic Council provides info that props up the White Helmets in Syria. Between the White Helmets images I will provide more links with extensive evidence showing clearly that they are indeed terrorists.

Massive White Helmets Photo Cache Proves Hollywood Gave Oscar to Terrorist Group

“Now You See Me” – Over 100 White Helmet Self-Posted Facebook Images Expose Fake Humanitarian Group as FSA Terrorists Linked with Al-Qaeda

Direct Terrorist Collusion: Over One Dozen Videos Capture White Helmets Working Side-By-Side With Terrorist Groups in Syria

Additional images from DFRLabs show Atlantic Council/ Deep State connections -

Tweets below reveal how anytime British politicians are criticized during elections or at other times, the old 'Russian trolls' trope is rolled out by Ben Nimmo and his Atlantic Council disinfo associates. The meme of labeling everyone who disagrees with UK, EU and US (western) government policies as a Russian troll grew old, tired and stale back in 2016, but apparently no one told Ben Nimmo or The Atlantic Council. The irony of calling everyone who disagrees with government actions a Russian troll is that doing such leads to the labeled person waking up to the fact that its all lies, an excuse to cover up for western governments nefarious doings, particularly when it comes to support for terrorist groups operating in Syria, which is now being more and more fully revealed. It must be considered that the use of this pathetic technique now and in the future constantly removes and/or negates the ability of western citizens to openly criticize their own governments for criminal acts. Thus, we can clearly see the modus operandi for such labeling of concerned citizens by certain parties affiliated with said corrupted governments. In a sense, it is a perpetual false flag being conducted against concerned western citizens who are against wars that enrich a select few global elitists and their proxies. Ironically, these citizens are actually being forced (through government taxation) to pay to be censored, propagandized and intentionally misled. The people that are conducting this perpetual false labeling and obfuscation of truth are not actually patriots. They are deceivers working against the best interests of the 99% of the general public held hostage to this insanity. Those that are being falsely labeled and silenced are the real patriots. Hence the actual reason for the You Tube/Google/Deep State censorship now. People are waking up to the lies and the Deep State is trying to keep that massive public wake up from happening. They are trying to put a lid on it and keep it beneath the surface of overall public perception.

Wikispooks link on the Atlantic Council, plus screenshot:

Wikipedia link for the description of who is actually behind the Atlantic Council.

Screenshot from link:

Caveat: All information above, and my opinion derived from such, was acquired through postings conducted online by the individuals mentioned within the material and other researchers. I leave it up to diligent citizens to judge for themselves the validity of the aforementioned material and my opinions related to such, as is their right. This information is posted as a public service. Sometimes true patriotism requires dissent and revealing that which the powers that be would prefer remain in the shadows. I subscribe to the philosophy of USMC General Smedley Butler and believe war is a racket, a rich man's trick. I am a Marine Corps vet (1st Battalion, 6th Marines, 2nd Mar Div) who loves America and hopes to help save lives of innocent people and my brothers and sisters in the Armed Forces during this time of wars of deception and false flags (White Helmets). I believe my posts here at Steemit and my Clarity of Signal Wordpress site are very important for humanity right now and recommend people get red pilled and research these issues thoroughly themselves. I reserve my right to free speech and my opinion based on all the above information which is easily accessible online (Imagine if the mainstream media bothered to do the same when it comes to real reporting and research).

DFR Labs has previously equated my Clarity of Signal account with the alt-right movement (a false term concocted to divide and obfuscate, like so many others) when I revealed unpleasant truths about the Ukraine War and particularly the Azov Battalion's Nazi leanings. That post of theirs is here. It is notable that that narrative they were pushing fell apart. My personal response to their misreporting is provided at the link. I hope more people see this and concerned US, UK and EU citizens pick up the flag and do what I am doing and what Ian56 is doing, and what so many other truth revealers are doing. Now is the time for humanity to move past these wars for profit and hegemony, and instead work together towards a better world for all of us and not just the corrupt, murderous, warmongering global elite. I believe that is what Ian56 set out to do and in that respect I want to salute him as a true patriot and bringer of truth in an age of propaganda, false flags and deception conducted by western governments. The man deserves accolades, not the BS that the pathetic Ben Nimmo and the Atlantic Council chose to throw at him.

For real America.........for real countries......for real people.......for all humanity.........for truth...........Peace.

