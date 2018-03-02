Q News Breakdown: Pelosi Losing Mind? Podesta Tells Kushner To Wear Bulletproof Vest, YouTube Uses SPLC To Police Content

in qanon •  yesterday

Today I wanted to look at some recent headlines with our current consensus on the Q Map in mind. Q told us that things were moving into high gear, that the timetable had moved up.

I am also including my previous video on Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters

QAnon Posts Before The Boards Got Wiped in PDF Format:
https://orwellianchronicle.files.wordpress.com/2018/03/qpostarchive.pdf

Follow Me On Steemit:
https://www.steemit.com/@ramsesreyes

Check Out The Orwellian Chronicle Blog:
https://orwellianchronicle.net

For Breaking News From Across The Web:
http://ocnews.xyz

Check out my video library:
https://www.youtube.com/ramsesreyesorwellianchronicle

Follow me on Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/ourtroubledtime

Like Orwellian Chronicle on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/orwellianchronicle

All Donations Will Be Invested In New Equipment, Editing Software, Computer To Produce Better Content:
Ethereum: 0xc16BC02D24a1b2c305628363B54A03AF5b31Af88
Bitcoin: 1MNz7mEdSXbTFwVEBdg8XG1riyW3nvYFM4
Litecoin: LgBuWP8hcorWfyVQ2g8z5tnA3NRQj9Y3sP

qanon vlog news conspiracy
yesterday by
$0.45
  • Pending Payout $0.45
  • (0.22 SBD, 0.07 SP)
  • in 6 days
  • Promotion Cost $0.50
6 votes
Reply 3
Authors get paid when people like you upvote their post.
If you enjoyed what you read here, create your account today and start earning FREE STEEM!
Sort Order:  trending
[-]
  ·  23 hours ago

You got a 100.00% upvote from @bluebot courtesy of @ramsesreyes!

$0.00
  • Pending Payout $0.00
  • (0.00 SBD, 0.00 SP)
  • in 6 days
1 vote
Reply
[-]
  ·  23 hours ago

You got a 0.88% upvote from @mercurybot courtesy of @ramsesreyes!

$0.00
    Reply
    [-]
      ·  20 hours ago

    This post has received a 0.19% upvote from thanks to: @ramsesreyes.
    For more information, click here!!!!

    Try the new Minnowhelper Bots for more information here

    Do you know, you can also earn passive income after every bidding round simply by delegating your Steem Power to @minnowhelper?
    you can delegate by clicking following links: 10 SP, 100 SP, 500 SP, 1000 SP or Another amount

    Help support @minnowhelper and the bot tracker by voting for @yabapmatt for Steem witness! To vote, click the button below or go to https://steemit.com/~witnesses and find @yabapmatt in the list and click the upvote icon. Thank you.

    Voting for @yabapmatt

    $0.00
      Reply