Q News Breakdown: Pelosi Losing Mind? Podesta Tells Kushner To Wear Bulletproof Vest, YouTube Uses SPLC To Police Content

Today I wanted to look at some recent headlines with our current consensus on the Q Map in mind. Q told us that things were moving into high gear, that the timetable had moved up.

I am also including my previous video on Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters

QAnon Posts Before The Boards Got Wiped in PDF Format:

https://orwellianchronicle.files.wordpress.com/2018/03/qpostarchive.pdf

Follow Me On Steemit:

https://www.steemit.com/@ramsesreyes

Check Out The Orwellian Chronicle Blog:

https://orwellianchronicle.net

For Breaking News From Across The Web:

http://ocnews.xyz

Check out my video library:

https://www.youtube.com/ramsesreyesorwellianchronicle

Follow me on Twitter:

https://www.twitter.com/ourtroubledtime

Like Orwellian Chronicle on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/orwellianchronicle

All Donations Will Be Invested In New Equipment, Editing Software, Computer To Produce Better Content:

Ethereum: 0xc16BC02D24a1b2c305628363B54A03AF5b31Af88

Bitcoin: 1MNz7mEdSXbTFwVEBdg8XG1riyW3nvYFM4

Litecoin: LgBuWP8hcorWfyVQ2g8z5tnA3NRQj9Y3sP