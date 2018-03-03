Seth Rich MURDER Goes Mainstream - #Qanon

Seth Rich in the Washington Times
Watch this video on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Quf2BwRd9OoN/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/mar/1/more-cover-up-questions/ | More cover-up questions - Washington Times
https://twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/969410939412873216 | Kim Dotcom on Twitter: "Reminder: Here’s the first letter my lawyers wrote to Special Counsel Mueller regarding Seth Rich. We never received any reply. It’s astonishing considering my first hand knowledge of the DNC leak. https://t.co/TvpVaLsmzW"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Lyons_(admiral) | James Lyons (admiral) - Wikipedia
http://www.hngn.com/articles/67439/20150207/muslim-brotherhood-penetrated-u-s-national-security-agencies-under-obamas.htm | Muslim Brotherhood Has Penetrated All U.S. National Security Agencies Under Obama's Guidance, High-Ranking Admiral Claims (WATCH) : Headlines : Headlines & Global News
http://www.lionllc.com/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2011/feb/17/defense-budget-reductions/ | Defense budget reductions - Washington Times
My videos are now available on bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/citizensinvestigativereport/
Please support my work in the following ways:
Paypal https://paypal.me/MsKatieG
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/CitizensInvestigativeReport
Follow and Subscribe for the latest articles that
are not always on YouTube Y|& to view Show Notes:
Website: http://www.citizensinvestigativereport.com
Steemit/D.Tube https://steemit.com/@citizens-ireport
Follow me on Social Media:
FB https://www.facebook.com/citizensinvestigativereport
TW https://www.twitter.com/citizensireport
YT https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8VYbOH2Z_swlgSSQ-RwaUg
Gab https://gab.ai/CitizensIReport
Tumbler https://www.tumblr.com/blog/citizensinvestigativereport
Thank you so much for your encouragement, love, and support!
Kim Dotcom tweeted @ 02 Mar 2018 - 03:15 UTC
Disclaimer: I am just a bot trying to be helpful.
R.I.P. Seth Rich, American HERO