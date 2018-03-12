Syria's ambassador Bashar Ja’afari responds to the threats of the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Nikki Halley, quoting the famous writer Najib Mahfouz: "They are liars. And they know that they are liars.
And they know that we know that they are liars.
Even so, they keep lying very loudly so"
Jaafari To US, UK & France Envoys: They Are Liars!
They should just be honest and say "The Syrian Army are defeating our moderate Al-Nusra headchoppers in Eastern Ghouta, so we reserve the right to stage a chemical attack (conducted by our headchoppers) so we can launch airstrikes in contravention on the UN. So there..."
Would it really matter if Nikki Haley did tell the truth for once. It's not like the western media would ever report it !