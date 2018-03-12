Jaafari To US, UK & France Envoys: They Are Liars!

in syria •  5 hours ago

Syria's ambassador Bashar Ja’afari responds to the threats of the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Nikki Halley, quoting the famous writer Najib Mahfouz: "They are liars. And they know that they are liars.
And they know that we know that they are liars.
Even so, they keep lying very loudly so"

syria un nikkihalley ghouta
5 hours ago by
$0.01
  • Pending Payout $0.01
  • (0.00 SBD, 0.00 SP)
  • in 7 days
3 votes
Reply 1
Authors get paid when people like you upvote their post.
If you enjoyed what you read here, create your account today and start earning FREE STEEM!
Sort Order:  Trending
[-]
  ·  3 hours ago

They should just be honest and say "The Syrian Army are defeating our moderate Al-Nusra headchoppers in Eastern Ghouta, so we reserve the right to stage a chemical attack (conducted by our headchoppers) so we can launch airstrikes in contravention on the UN. So there..."

Would it really matter if Nikki Haley did tell the truth for once. It's not like the western media would ever report it !

$0.00
    Reply