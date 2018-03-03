An Entire Year Spent Throwing a Bitch Fit Over Trump's Presidency

It has been an entire year that Trump has been in office and I can't believe people are still whining​ about him winning. One year is long enough people stop bitching like little kids and accept the fortunate fact he is our president!

When Bush literally stole the presidency with that Flordia shit there wasnt a fraction of this up roar.

Wanna know why? Because the T.v didnt tell you to be mad about it so no one got upset. The only reason most people have so much hate for Donald is because the T.v is on repeat telling you to hate him

Americans have become passive and apathedic followers who dont know what criticle thinking is.

We've become so dumbed down and well trained in the art of willfull ignorance. Why dont people actually took the time to do research

themselves​ instead of blindly believing the narrative​​e the MsM is making up?

Everyone even those with half a brain and their​ eyes closed​ are aware of the blaringg contradictions​, diluted​ explanations​ and blatant​t inconsistencies​ incident after incident.

Do you remember those 3D magic eye pictures that have an hidden photo embeded inside? The ones you can only see if you look past the picture and are a little cross eyed

Truth is that picture and most of america is looking past it and seeing something else.

I am not huge fan of Trump his personality annoys me, He's an asshole but ill choose an asshole ANY day over a LIAr.

I think we as a country should of gone on voting strike and refused to vote on anyone until those motherfuckers gave up canidents that where not complete a joke or insidiously corrupt. NO one wanted either of them in office and there was no canident of substance at all running this year.





Well Everything is changing guys a storm is wrecking havok on the globalist as we speak and soon this country wil be the patriots again